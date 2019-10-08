BVU Decides Against Rec Center in Scout Park

BREAKING: The BVU Board of Trustees has turned its immediate focus to an expansion of athletic facilities, rather than building a wellness center on Scout Park. In response to a Times inquiry on Monday about BVU's plans for Scout Park, President Josh Merchant said the university will "continue to review possible locations that could meet the needs of the city and the university."

