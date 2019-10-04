A way to help Iowa veterans

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Here’s one way you can help Iowa veterans.

Many vets suffer from service-related PTSD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can cause intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings, including flashbacks and nightmares.

Vets with PTSD can feel estranged from other people, including their families. Severe PTSD can even cause premature death.

Current PTSD treatments often include prescriptions for addictive, potentially deadly opioids. And those treatments don’t always work.

Most veterans live in states where it is legal for them to treat PTSD with safe, effective medicines made from cannabis. Currently, that’s a choice that Iowa veterans can’t legally make.

You can help change that. On Nov. 1, the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board will vote on adding PTSD as a qualified condition under Iowa’s medical cannabis program. If the board votes yes, Iowa vets will have the access to effective medicines made from cannabis that most other American veterans already have.

To help Iowa veterans, call the Medical Cannabidiol Board at 515-725-2076 as soon as possible. Urge them to allow Iowa vets to legally treat service-related PTSD with safe medicines made from cannabis.

If you are an Iowa veteran who would like the option of treating PTSD symptoms with legal medical cannabis, please let me know. My email address is Joe.bolkcom@legis.iowa.gov and my phone number is 319-337-6280.

Let’s all work together to give Iowa veterans legal access to safer, effective medicines made from medical cannabis.

SENATOR JOE BOLKCOM

Iowa City