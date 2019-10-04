Nebitt becomes CNOR certified

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center’s Casey Orth-Nebitt, director of OR, became certified (CNOR) in the nurse specialty of perioperative nursing. This certification validates a nurse’s knowledge and skills in their role in the OR. It professionally recognizes a level of achievement, expertise and clinical judgement before, during and after surgery.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.