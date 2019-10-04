Newell-Fonda students were inducted into National Honor Society at the 2019 ceremony. They are, front row, L-R: Lizzy Smith, Bailey Sievers, Kalina Schubert, Kylee Kennedy. Middle: Maggie Walker, A.J. Rojas, Ellie Lago and Ella Larsen. Back: Nick Hurd, Becca Mandernach, Gabe Sievers, Beth Greenfield, Garrett Meyer, Megan Morenz, Collin Temple and Treyton Mahler.

