Six-year-old Jayden Lightfoot has never heard a bird sing or any other distinctive sounds in his lifetime. He has had very limited hearing. After a recent visit to BVRMC Specialty Clinic, Jayden now has the gift of hearing, with help from a Cochlear Bone Anchored Hearing Aid.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.