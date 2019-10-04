Getting drenched for Jaci Hermstad

Here are some stills from a nice video by Tim Fuchs of TFC Photography of the Ice Bucket ALS Challenge conducted at last Friday’s Sioux Central Homecoming football game. Popular girls track coach and math teacher Kendall Rachuy earned the “honor” of being splashed over the head with a bucket of ice water on a very cold night. Various teachers were in the running, and tip jars were placed around school. Rachuy’s collected the most money.

