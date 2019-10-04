Doris Skog
Doris A. Skog, 96, of Albert City died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.
