County probes Linn Grove burning

Published Friday, October 4, 2019
Buena Vista County Environmental Health is investigating a complaint of burning tires and plastic at a barn on the western edge of Linn Grove.
Environmental Health Director Kim Johnson told The Storm Lake Times her office would work jointly with the City of Linn Grove to investigate the complaints, which stem from a barn on Linn Street.
