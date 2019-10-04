Buena Vista rallies to win five-set thriller over Simpson

Published Friday, October 4, 2019
Buena Vista went on the road for the first time during American Rivers Conference play this season and the Beavers came away with their second straight league victory after rallying to win the fourth and fifth sets and hold off Simpson on Tuesday.
Game scores were 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11.
