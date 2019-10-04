Three Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School Dance Team members were selected for the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team: Danika Demers, Grace Murray and Ariana Elsden. The dancers auditioned for the prestigious honor in August and will perform at halftime of the 3A championship game at the Iowa girls’ high school basketball tournament in March 2020. Dance team is one of the many extra-curricular activities offered at St. Mary’s High School.

