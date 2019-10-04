Congratulations to Ridge View Dancers Kate Kofmehl, right, and Bailey Graff on selected to All-Iowa Honor Dance. Kate was selected to be one of 60 dancers to perform during the girls state basketball tournament pre-game on March 1-2 at Wells Fargo Arena. Bailey is one of 232 dancers selected to perform a pom and kick routine at half-time of the girls state basketball championship game on March 2.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.