Thanks for your support. We need you and your friends.

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

By today’s standards The Storm Lake Times has cause to celebrate, holding steady in our annual report of paid circulation to the US Postal Service that we published on Friday.

Fearless Leader John Cullen attested that total circulation for 2019 was 2,811, a 1.5% decline from 2018 as of September. Print circulation was down by 91 copies, but digital subscriptions were up by 53 — a 31% increase.

Those numbers are outstanding in an industry under siege. Circulation has been tanking for years at regional daily newspapers, and more recently at community weeklies, along with advertising revenue. Giants like Facebook and Google gobbled up our advertising franchise in short order. Little towns like War Road, Minn., and old Rust Belt cities like Youngstown, Ohio, this year lost their local newspapers. They have become “news deserts.” And without strong local journalism to tell a community’s story, the fabric of the place becomes frayed. Civic engagement declines. Nobody is watching the public treasury. Rumors fly on social media and facts are at a premium. Division increases when people live in social media silos.

Through the tumult, the newspaper fraternity is settling just now on a couple of lessons:

• Our future lies with our readers. We must draw our support from our audience first. Advertising cannot provide three-fourths of our revenue as it did 10 years ago. Newspaper advertising remains the most direct and powerful way to reach the most eyeballs of people who have proven they are willing to spend money. But it is not our backbone anymore.

• We must build our base of readers by serving the community with even stronger journalism delivered through print and pixel.

Abe Rosenthal, former editor of The New York Times, once said that the difference between a good newspaper and a great newspaper is a small loss or a small profit.

We always have operated at a break-even point. One year we post a small profit, the next a small loss. Through three decades we have persevered thanks primarily to your support — our family of readers.

We will continue to ford ahead no matter the waves because we believe Storm Lake is a great community deserving a great newspaper.

But we need a small profit to do that.

We have increased the price of a subscription, reluctantly.

We started charging to print obituaries. We don’t like it but we have to.

We retooled our website so it pops up on a cellphone better. That has helped.

We are working as hard as ever covering the city council, school board, board of supervisors and courthouse. Tom Cullen lives the job. Jamie Knapp is there on the sidelines every Friday night, often in the rain, getting pictures of your kid doing amazing things on the soccer or football field. Dolores Cullen is everywhere with Peach the Newshound in the Timesmobile. Jen Olson keeps track of every calendar item coming up in a 30-mile region. Jon Robinson was using our office as a warehouse for Pheasants Forever Banquet booty and swag. Whitney Robinson is the smiling face in person and the smiling voice on the phone exceeding customer expectations. Mary Cullen is hunting recipe features. Jennifer Newton helps keeps our circulation straight. Everyone is working hard but me. And it costs money.

The Storm Lake Times weaves the fabric of the community in large ways and small. We publicize the fundraisers for the victims of illness. We championed lake dredging. We promote Buena Vista University. We raise Cain when Storm Lake gets slighted. Because we love the place.

More than ever, we need your help to build The City Beautiful and Buena Vista County.

Reading a newspaper builds better citizens. If you disagree with an opinion, you can become part of a healthy, moderated debate. You might even change your mind or ours. If you know a tax increase is coming because it was published in The Times, you can speak up. It’s the first place to find just that sort of information, along with wedding photos of your niece.

Tell your friends about The Times if you care about the community. Or, tell us about your friends. We would be happy to send them a one-month sample subscription and extend your subscription by a month for the tip.

If you have a club trying to raise money, think about selling a Times subscription instead of some oranges from a company in New Jersey. Please contact Whitney if you are interested.

If you are a teacher, there are great ways to use the newspaper in your classroom.

We are trying to think of new routes to reach readers to support our hometown journalism. For us, it really is a mission. It’s the only thing we know and care about: Storm Lake. We appreciate any help you can provide us.

John founded the newspaper in 1990 with the belief that honest reporting would attract a crowd. It has. We are deeply grateful. Now, we need to grow that crowd to sustain our mission, and again humbly ask your support as we did nearly 30 years ago. We will always try to be worthy of it.