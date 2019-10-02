In support of Medicare for All from a Union member
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Media and politicians, including Democratic presidential candidates, have been spreading the idea that Union workers like their health insurance so much; it creates an obstacle for implementing Medicare for All.
As I write, United Auto Workers (UAW) members are on strike at GM, fighting for better working conditions. At the onset of the strike the auto manufacturer took away members health insurance benefits. It’s noteworthy that UAW is one of nearly two dozen major Unions who support a Single Payer, Medicare for All healthcare system.
I’m a Teamsters Rail Conference (BLET) Union member with a “good” insurance plan but my co-pays, coinsurance, and out of pocket costs have risen dramatically in recent years. Mounting medical expenses have left me with increasing debt. Medicare for All would benefit my family and help restore bargaining power to our Unions.
When you hear politicians and pundits say Union members like their health insurance so much they don’t need or want Medicare for All, don’t believe it. Union workers and future union workers alike need Medicare for All. That’s why Union workers like me are standing in solidarity with Iowa CCI members to win Medicare for All.
ROSS GROOTERS
Pleasant Hill
World News
- North Korea fires possible submarine-launched ballistic missile: South Korea
- Final proposal: UK PM Johnson to unveil Brexit offer to EU
- Johnson proposes to leave Northern Ireland in special relationship with EU until 2025: Telegraph
- UK's Javid expected to delay budget until after October 31: Financial Times
- Hong Kong mops up, braces for fresh protests after National Day violence