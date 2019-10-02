In support of Medicare for All from a Union member

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Media and politicians, including Democratic presidential candidates, have been spreading the idea that Union workers like their health insurance so much; it creates an obstacle for implementing Medicare for All.

As I write, United Auto Workers (UAW) members are on strike at GM, fighting for better working conditions. At the onset of the strike the auto manufacturer took away members health insurance benefits. It’s noteworthy that UAW is one of nearly two dozen major Unions who support a Single Payer, Medicare for All healthcare system.

I’m a Teamsters Rail Conference (BLET) Union member with a “good” insurance plan but my co-pays, coinsurance, and out of pocket costs have risen dramatically in recent years. Mounting medical expenses have left me with increasing debt. Medicare for All would benefit my family and help restore bargaining power to our Unions.

When you hear politicians and pundits say Union members like their health insurance so much they don’t need or want Medicare for All, don’t believe it. Union workers and future union workers alike need Medicare for All. That’s why Union workers like me are standing in solidarity with Iowa CCI members to win Medicare for All.

ROSS GROOTERS

Pleasant Hill