Special thank you to stickersandposters.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A special thank you to Jay Butterfield and his crew at stickersandposters.com. They helped us immensely with the recent campaign to pass the school bond issue. We asked for their help on the yard signs, stickers and banner for the parade last December and they delivered!

By the way, the technology and equipment they have is really crazy. They can create one to 1,001 custom stickers for any occasion – go to stickersandposters.com to see what I mean- and watch that site for new customized solutions that they are working on.

You can send Jay a thank you for his help to his business at 512 Geneseo St., Storm Lake.

Thanks again Jay for all your help.

SAY YES FOR KIDS

Lori Porsch, Di Daniels and Rick Peterson