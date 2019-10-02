Special thank you to stickersandposters.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
A special thank you to Jay Butterfield and his crew at stickersandposters.com. They helped us immensely with the recent campaign to pass the school bond issue. We asked for their help on the yard signs, stickers and banner for the parade last December and they delivered!
By the way, the technology and equipment they have is really crazy. They can create one to 1,001 custom stickers for any occasion – go to stickersandposters.com to see what I mean- and watch that site for new customized solutions that they are working on.
You can send Jay a thank you for his help to his business at 512 Geneseo St., Storm Lake.
Thanks again Jay for all your help.
SAY YES FOR KIDS
Lori Porsch, Di Daniels and Rick Peterson
World News
- North Korea fires possible submarine-launched ballistic missile: South Korea
- Final proposal: UK PM Johnson to unveil Brexit offer to EU
- Johnson proposes to leave Northern Ireland in special relationship with EU until 2025: Telegraph
- UK's Javid expected to delay budget until after October 31: Financial Times
- Hong Kong mops up, braces for fresh protests after National Day violence