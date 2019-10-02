Sioux Central scores early, often to beat Ridge View, 35-0

Jayden Harder and Jacob Saunders each ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Sioux Central to a 35-0 homecoming win over Ridge View in a district game last Friday night at Sioux Rapids.

Sioux Central jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Saunders ran 26 yards for the team’s first touchdown. Harder ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.