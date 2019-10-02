Scholarship winners have good aim

School Foundation’s football scholarship throw came up with two big winners Friday night: Storm Lake School Foundation representatives Matt Phillips, Joe Kucera, Todd Nicholson and Brett Redenbaugh stand with first place $1,000 scholarship winner Sally Henry and second place $500 scholarship winner Armando Luna. Contestants try to throw a football through a tire.

