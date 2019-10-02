RV wins three matches in WVC

Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Ridge View played in the Western Valley Conference Tournament last Saturday in Sloan and the Raptors won all three of their matches.
Ridge View beat Lawton-Bronson 21-16, 21-18. Emma Vohs led the team in hitting by going 23-for-25 with seven kills. Kenzee Wunschel was 27-for-28 with six kills, Morgan Todd 10-for-11 with three kills and Hanna Blackmore 9-for-10 with three kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.