From a recovering addict

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

September was National Recovery Month. This annual observance supports the prevention, treatment, and recovery from substance use and mental disorders. Further, it celebrates people in recovery and the contributions of treatment and service providers who are always promoting the message that recovery in all its forms is possible.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and FCRB (Foster Care Review Board) volunteers are instrumental in promoting child and family well-being in families that deal with addiction and mental health issues. As volunteers, we are a voice for abused and neglected children who have had their voice quieted in a world they did not enter willingly. Children involved in the child welfare system need you to speak for them; they need you to watch out for them, to care what happens in their lives, and to help see them through this maze of the unknown.

The children need you to stand with them when their parents are unable while dealing with complex issues of addiction, mental health, and recovery, as Jane expresses in a letter to the volunteers with CASA and FCRB:

Dear FCRB and CASA Volunteers,

I have had the gift of having both a CASA Advocate assigned to my children’s case in the child welfare system and have appeared twice before a FCRB. When this all began I did not see you as a gift, but rather as intruders into my world, and you were not invited. I had no idea what you wanted from me, but I know I wanted nothing from you.

I live the life of an addict. For me, that means paralyzing moments, bad decisions at times, actions I’m ashamed of, and a burn in me that screams, “Don’t look at me – don’t talk to me – don’t you judge me.” But on some days of my sobriety, I notice a change in my harsh approach, I feel lighter inside and a bit of hope whispers, “With my higher power – I can do this.”

I have a better support system around me right now. I hold tight to those people who will hold me accountable and who I am learning to trust to help pick me up when I fall. I am grateful for these people.

Some people have held my children, believed their lives could be better and fought hard – fought even me – to make sure that no one could ignore my children’s needs. There have been times when others have cared about their safety and showed them kindness and how valued they are, when I was not able to. As a mom in recovery with her children coming home, I am grateful for these people – I am grateful for you. Jane

We congratulate Jane; we are so very proud of her and are happy to witness her ongoing recovery. To learn more about how you can become a voice for abused and neglected children call Kathy Fritz, CASA Coordinator at 712-749-5184 or visit casaiowa.org

KATHY FRITZ

Coordinator for CASA