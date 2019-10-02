Ramos will represent all community voices

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We are the advisory committee to Maria Ramos for her run for Storm Lake City Council. Our backgrounds are varied, as are the ways we met Maria. We were asked to be a part of this committee to support her, give her feedback, and help her be aware of the needs of many different areas of our community both before and during her time of service, should she be elected.

We appreciate the positive press she’s received. We want community members to know that Maria doesn’t only bring a Latina voice to the city council; she is listening to and plans to represent ALL voices from our community. At our first meeting, this past month, it quickly became clear that Maria is a longtime community servant who pushes herself to do her best, is able to see both sides to issues, and believes in the power of teamwork. These qualities make her an ideal candidate for the Storm Lake City Council.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MARIA RAMOS FOR CITY COUNCIL

Di Daniels, Renato Jimenez, Maxine Lampe, Mayra Lopez, Gary Petersen, Enrique Sanchez, Ashley Wolftornabane