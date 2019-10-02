Parkinson’s meeting notice

Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Buena Vista Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Please note the time change for this meeting only.
We have a representative of the Amneal Company, manufactures of Carbadopa/Levadopa. They will have a physician and either a live or virtual patient ambassador with the focus on the patient.
