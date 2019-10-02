Newell-Fonda wins four matches in HMS Invitational

Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Newell-Fonda participated in the HMS Tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs won four of the five matches it played.
The Mustangs upset No. 5-ranked LeMars Gehlen 21-16, 21-15. Megan Morenz went 14-for-15 in hitting with five kills to lead the team. Ella Larsen was 9-for-14 with five kills and Macy Sievers 14-for-18 with three kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.