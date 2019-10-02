Newell-Fonda wins four matches in HMS Invitational

Newell-Fonda participated in the HMS Tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs won four of the five matches it played.

The Mustangs upset No. 5-ranked LeMars Gehlen 21-16, 21-15. Megan Morenz went 14-for-15 in hitting with five kills to lead the team. Ella Larsen was 9-for-14 with five kills and Macy Sievers 14-for-18 with three kills.