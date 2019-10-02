Hazel Marietta

Hazel Jane Marietta, 95, of Storm Lake.

Hazel Jane Herrig was born at home in Crawford County on July 2, 1924 to Carl and Habena (Kies) Herrig. She was baptized in Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake and confirmed in Little Sioux Valley Church in Rembrandt. She moved with her family north of Storm Lake as a young girl and started school at Washington Township Country School for three years; then Truesdale and finished her schooling in Marathon.

She married her husband John and they were blessed with a son and daughter. They were self-employed working out of the home so she was a stay at home mom while running the business. They started farming in 1967 and she became a full time farmer with her husband until they retired in 1982. They moved to be closer to their son and grandsons for the summer but wintered in Arizona for 10 years.

John died in 2001. In 2003, she moved to Lake Point Villa in Storm Lake.

Left to cherish her memory include her son Ronald (Phyllis) Marietta of Nevada; daughter Toni Jean (Patrick) Meyer of Colorado; two grandsons, plus step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Don Herrig; three sisters-in-law: Jan Herrig, Laura Herrig and Helen Herrig.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; sisters: Lucille, Irene, Deloris and Marvel; brothers: Fred, Russell and Harold.