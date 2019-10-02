Eleanor Tamm

Eleanor R. Tamm, 98, of Fonda, formerly of Clarksville, died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Pocahontas Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time all at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Burial will be in Lowell Cemetery in Clarksville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Eleanor Ruth Tamm of Fonda was born on July 20, 1921 in Hansel. She was one of 10 children born to the family of Horace G. and Sibyl A. (Armstrong) Wells. She spent her childhood years growing up on a farm near Hansel and attending Hansel Public Schools. Eleanor excelled in academics and graduated as class valedictorian in 1938.

Eleanor was a self-motivated person, teaching herself to type and play piano. She put her typing skills to use as high school office secretary for three years and her piano skills in the Wells family orchestra. It was while playing for local dances that she met her future husband, Roy C. Tamm.

After graduation she moved with her family to Riceville where she took a post high school course of study to obtain her teaching certificate. Once this course was completed, she was hired to teach at a country school northeast of Riceville. After two years of teaching, she was hired as office secretary for Alma Power Company in Alma, a position she held until 1942.

Just prior to WWII, she was united in marriage to Roy C. Tamm in October 1941. Once WWII began and Roy entered the Army, Eleanor travelled the country from California to Florida accompanying Roy on his various military assignments. It was during this period that she was employed by J.C. Penney in North Carolina and Florida.

Following the war, the couple took up residency in Clarksville where Eleanor resided until moving to Fonda in 1995. It was during these post-war years that Eleanor had two children, Larry and Marilyn, and assumed a working career as radio shop clerk, bank teller, travel agent and medical office manager. She also served as volunteer secretary/treasurer for the local United Way Campaign. She was a member of St. John Lutheran of Clarksville, where she was active both as a Sunday School teacher and as a church office secretary. In her later years, she authored and self-published several books.

Eleanor planned, organized and led numerous trips to Hawaii and travelled to Australia and numerous countries throughout Europe including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and Iceland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace G. and Sibyl A. Wells; Roy, her husband of nearly 39 years; six brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her two children: Larry (Sallie) Tamm and Marilyn (Randy) Schmitt all of Fonda; two grandchildren: Timothy (Michele) Tamm of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and Rosemary Tamm of Lansing, Mich.; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.