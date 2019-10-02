Dubuque scores early goals to defeat BVU in conference men’s soccer match

An early goal by the University of Dubuque was all that was needed to hold off Buena Vista as the Spartans went on to defeat the Beavers 2-0 last Saturday at BVU.

The Beavers gave up the early goal in the sixth minute to Jonny Mueller. The second goal came just 8 minutes later at the 15:41 mark from the foot of Glorie Luwara with an assist from Axel Aaman.