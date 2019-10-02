Diane Hach, 63, of Linn Grove died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Diane Lynn Hach, daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Rosenbaum) Wirkus was born June 17, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minn. Diane was one of four children. She went to school in South Sioux City, Neb. Diane had two children, Danny and Michele, whom she loved very much.

Diane enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with her kids, grandkids and her siblings. She loved to play games with the grandkids, doing her word search, gardening and going to thrift stores.

Diane is survived by her son, Danny Ray (Carrie) Huls of Jackson, Neb.; and her daughter, Michele (Mark) Huls of Jackson, Neb.; six grandsons: Tyler, Damon, Corey, Dylon, Domonic and Derek; and one granddaughter, Tosha; two great-grandkids, Mariah and Steven; two sisters, Cheryl (Gene) Johnson of Linn Grove and Barb Cox of Las Vegas, Nev.; one brother, Terry Wirkus of Spencer; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ruth Wirkus.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove with Pastor Rhonda Wykoff officiating. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove.