BVU will enlarge Main Street Iowa opportunities

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It is encouraging that BVU is a becoming a notable center for educating and training individuals to stake out entrepreneurial careers in rural places, and particularly in West Iowa. The Lamberti financial boost for this academic endeavor is indeed remarkable, though perhaps somewhat ironic.

In order for rural communities to thrive economically and acquire desperately needed social stability it takes more than tenacity and dedication to the region. It takes implementation of business models that for the most part feature locally-based owner-operator structures, i.e. sole proprietorships and hands-on partnership arrangements.

For decades now these Main Street style business models have withered in the wake of tax, regulatory and publicly-subsidized development policies that are skewed to provide big advantages to mega-size commercial enterprises that locate in a community or neighborhood with little or no permanent bond to it beyond what it can add to a bottom line at some far distant business park.

The BVU entrepreneurial program should seek to have all the dots connected that together will enlarge opportunities on Main Street Iowa.

JAY HOWE

Greenfield