Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019
BVU staff member chosen to lead Civic Learning Initiative
Buena Vista University has again been selected as a NASPA Lead Initiative Institution for the 2019-20 year. Additionally, Dr. Ashley Farmer-Hanson, assistant vice president of Student Success and director of Community Engagement, has been chosen to serve on the National Board for Civic Learning and Democratic Engagement.
