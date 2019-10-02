‘Healthy & Homemade’ classes to be offered in SL

Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Registration closes Oct. 6
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a three-session “Healthy & Homemade” cooking series from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at the ISU Extension and Outreach office located at 824 Flindt Dr. in Storm Lake. Deadline to register for the program is Oct. 6; however, individuals are encouraged to register early.
