Margret Buckendahl, 92, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.