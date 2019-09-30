Eleanor Tamm
Eleanor R. Tamm, 98, of Fonda, formerly of Clarksville, died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Pocahontas Community Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time all at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Burial will be in Lowell Cemetery in Clarksville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
