Diane Hach

Published Monday, September 30, 2019

Diane Hach, 63, of Linn Grove died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove with Pastor Rhonda Wykoff officiating. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove.

Articles Section: