Diane Hach
Diane Hach, 63, of Linn Grove died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove with Pastor Rhonda Wykoff officiating. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove.
