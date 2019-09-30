Betty Christiansen, 91, of Newell died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of arrangements.