Betty Christiansen
Betty Christiansen, 91, of Newell died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of arrangements.
World News
- Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, says he prefers political solution
- Giuliani says Trump did not pay for his globetrotting push for Biden probe
- Battered and bruised, Hong Kong cleans up for sensitive Chinese anniversary
- Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
- Asian shares mostly flat, Japan hurt by Sino-U.S. tensions