Sioux Central wins HMS Invite

Wyatt Erickson finished third overall to help Sioux Central win the HMS Invitational on Monday at Sanborn. The Rebels scored 47 points.

Erickson posted a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds to pace the Rebels. Chris Fergsuon was fifth in a time of 17:31 and Isaiah Wilson 10th in 17:50. Jacob Kueny took 13th in a time of 17:55 and Jacob Schomaker was 21st in a clocking of 19:29.