Sioux Central wins HMS Invite

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

Wyatt Erickson finished third overall to help Sioux Central win the HMS Invitational on Monday at Sanborn. The Rebels scored 47 points.

Erickson posted a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds to pace the Rebels. Chris Fergsuon was fifth in a time of 17:31 and Isaiah Wilson 10th in 17:50. Jacob Kueny took 13th in a time of 17:55 and Jacob Schomaker was 21st in a clocking of 19:29.

