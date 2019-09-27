Sioux Central tops Manson in Twin Lakes match

Published Friday, September 27, 2019
Madielynn Mueller went 31-for-34 in hitting with 10 kills, was 21-for-22 in serving with two aces and charted seven digs to help lead Sioux Central to a three-game win over Manson Northwest Webster in a Twin Lakes Conference match on Tuesday night at Manson.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-23.
