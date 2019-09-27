Join us at Pizza Ranch

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Storm Lake Pizza Ranch will feature a Community Impact night to help four Alta Aurelia students raise funds to go on the Iowa Ambassadors of Music Trip to Europe in 2020. From 5-8 p.m., 10% of the sales will be donated to Grace Arnts, Simon Carlson, Matthew Cummins and Sierra Hill, who will also work at Pizza Ranch during that time.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.