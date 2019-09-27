Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

Barb Lange, Storm Lake Elementary School principal talked about the increase in enrollment in the elementary school this year. There are 55 additional kindergarten children and a net of about 35 other additions in the elementary school. She also talked about a number of programs in the elementary school to make school a better experience for the children. She showed a number of pictures of the children and staff.

