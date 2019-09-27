Hands of Time

This is one of four sets of clock hands that once told time from the tower of Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Just in time for Christmas last year, the church’s old clock was refurbished, an effort led by Storm Laker Kenny Rohlk. This set of hands has been donated to the Buena Vista County Historical Museum where it’s now on display. Don’t miss the museum’s annual garage and book sale coming up Oct. 3-5 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 8-11 from 12-4 p.m. and Oct. 12 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

