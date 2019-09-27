Fine crop of button weeds

Someone put this sign up amidst a big patch of button weeds that stretches about 50 yards along the lake trail. It’s just south of the boat ramp across the street from Sunrise Pointe Campground. This area drew complaints when it was full of debris so long after repair work on the island was finished. It appears that this sign and a similar one across the street that says “Velvetleaf Park” are complaints also.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.