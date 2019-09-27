Coming home

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I’ve had the song “Best Days of My Life” playing in my head throughout my last years with the words “...in the summer of ‘69” playing on the radio. It takes me to Storm Lake every time I hear it.

My mom’s love of Storm Lake was never lost on me though. After two years at Buena Vista College I moved to Omaha. It was in June 1971 that I began my new adventure, which quickly included my husband, Tom. We married in Storm Lake in March 1973.

Over the many years I returned to Storm Lake for happy and sad occasions from wherever we were living at the time. Storm Lake will always be my first home and over the years away, my mom kept the love of Storm Lake alive.

In 1991 Tom was offered a job in as chairman of the Plant Pathology Department at Iowa State University so we left New Hampshire (but were at the time on sabbatical in Berkeley) with our 1½-year-old daughter Caitlin and our six-week-old daughter Megan and moved to Ames — and closer to our Storm Lake and Omaha families. Our son Shawn was born in Ames in 1992.

Storm Lake is often in the news these past years and every time it is, I get e-mails of the articles from friends in California to New Hampshire. Everyone knows I am from Storm Lake and proud of it. Through my mom we met families she embraced from diverse backgrounds who would come to her home at holidays and we got to share the friendships that we still treasure.

Storm Lake is a wonderful hometown and return for the Class of ’69 reunion emphasized its meaning to me once again by the classmates who still live in or near Storm Lake and made this reunion so memorable. Thank you to all of those who worked so diligently on this event and to all those who came to share our forever friendships and long ago memories.

The Class of ’69 still rocks. (Thanks, Charlie.)

SUSAN PETERSON HARRINGTON

Ames