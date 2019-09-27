BVRMC Shiip Program receives Governor's Volunteer Award

Published Friday, September 27, 2019
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center received a Governor's Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a recent special recognition ceremony.
The BVRMC Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) was honored with a 20 Year Group Length of Service award. SHIIP volunteers assists individuals and families with eligibility questions related to Medicare.
