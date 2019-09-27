Annual BVRMC A.W.A.R.E. event celebrated 12th year

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The 12th annual BVRMC A.W.A.R.E. 5K Walk/Run Event and Kid’s Fun Run was held Saturday, Sept. 21. There were 285 registrations and well over $11,000 was collected in support of cancer awareness. The funds will be used to assist all cancer patients receiving treatment at BVRMC.

We would like to thank the following organizations for their support with this important event: BVRMC Maintenance/Security/Ambulance Departments and the Storm Lake Public Safety Department.

We would also like to express appreciation to the following individuals/groups for volunteering their time:

Alta-Aurelia Cheerleaders, Storm Lake High School Cheerleaders, Shelby O’Bannon, Matt Doebel, and Linda and Russ Hinkeldey.

We could not have done this without the financial support of the following sponsors: Buena Vista Regional Medical Center; Central Bank; Tyson Foods, Inc. – Turkey Division; The Citizens 1st National Bank; Northwest Iowa Bone, Joint and Sports Surgeons; Security Trust and Savings Bank; UnityPoint Health Clinics; United Bank of Iowa; United Community Health Center; MetaBank; and Brown’s Shoe Fit.

Thanks to all for contributing to help those in treatment for cancer to purchase prosthesis supplies, personal cancer recovery items, wigs, medical expenses, gas, or groceries.

If you have questions about receiving funds, please contact Oncology Patient Advocate, Zena Olerich, B.S.W., at 712-213-8671 or by e-mail at olerich.zena@bvrmc.org.

If you would like to see photos of this year’s event, please visit www.bvrmc.org.

The entire committee would like to express appreciation for everyone’s support in making the A.W.A.R.E. 5K so successful and meaningful. We look forward to next year’s 13th annual event!

Diane Porter, Organizer

Mary Drey

Evan Franzmeier

Coleen Imming

Lexanne Clapp

Elissa Doebel

Danielle Schlenger

Katie Schwint

Zena Olerich