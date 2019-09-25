EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

The US Department of Agriculture and the meat industry are heading the wrong direction by agreeing to allow pork plants to self-inspect more and reduce the number of government inspectors by as much as 40%. In this day of food recalls, heightened consumer awareness of food safety, and increasing concern for healthy food, we should be increasing the number of government inspectors to promote the safety of our pork around the world. We used to be the standard for food safety, but the USA has been chipping away at that reputation by freezing hiring, making inspectors work more, and now by cutting the number of in-plant inspectors.

This change in the rules, which still require that inspectors are in the plant but fewer of them, has been in the works for 20 years through pilot projects. The government and industry say that the experience has been good and that it actually puts more attention on food safety.

It’s also important that the industry get relief from a broken system. We have the same number of meat inspectors as 1980 even though production volumes have doubled on faster lines. This leads to burnout, increased sick calls and turnover, especially in the Midwest pork industry. In May, Tyson Foods sued the USDA over meat that had to be thrown out because an inspector from the turkey plant, covering for an absence in the pork plant, allegedly falsified inspection reports. That’s because of long budget neglect at the Food and Inspection Service.

The success of our meat industry depends on the reputation of our inspection process. Consumers can’t be assured that by reducing the number of meat inspectors that it can help the safety process.

It is fine to have the companies assign extra eyes to the meat. Just because the Food and Inspection Service is a neglected federal agency doesn’t mean that we should just allow it to be slowly diminished. We should be adding federal inspectors as volumes grow, not reduce them.

An unfair system

Worthington, Minn., is a lot like Storm Lake — a nice little town on the lake with meatpacking and immigrants. In Storm Lake, it took us two tries to pass a bond issue expanding early elementary facilities. In Worthington, it’s taken five tries to expand the schools to accommodate immigrant children — and it still hasn’t passed.

Worthington has had a bigger influx than Storm Lake of Central American residents, and especially minor refugees unaccompanied by an adult. It has bred resentment in some quarters. A bigger problem is that agland property taxes pay for school improvements in Iowa and Minnesota. In a low-turnout school election (29% in Storm Lake) a few agland owners concerned about a rise in their property taxes can scuttle a bond issue. Many of them do not have children in school. Many do not understand why so many immigrants are here. It is hard to see how those property taxes levied on the few benefit them directly, like a road might or better law enforcement patrol or more action from the weed crew.

Every Iowa governor talks about reforming property taxes to solve these kinds of problems. What we normally end up with is our last reform: a deck shuffling for the monied interests. We essentially shifted the property tax burden from commercial and multi-residential property owners to single-family home owners and agland owners.

Those who vote against school bond issues are not necessarily opposed to immigrants. They feel that the tax is unfair. It is.

Better that we fund government by more progressive forms, such as income taxes. But long-term construction bonds require the backing of a stable asset such as real property. Our wealth is wrapped up in agland, which does not mean that farmers can afford a tax increase. This sets up a conflict that results in thwarting the only growth that rural communities can expect, through immigration. There has to be a better way to build communities than our archaic property tax construct. Those preschoolers will grow beards before we get a fair and comprehensive review of the system.