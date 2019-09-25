Warren persists in Iowa to the top

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Elizabeth Warren is in the best position to win the lead-off Iowa caucuses in February by virtue of, yes, persistence.

The Des Moines Register-CNN-Mediacom Iowa Poll — the gold standard of polling — gave the strongest indication yet when it reported Saturday that Warren has 22% support of likely Tall Corn caucus-goers, while Joe Biden has 20% and Bernie Sanders 11%. It was the first poll to show the Massachusetts Senator and daughter of Oklahoma with a lead over the former vice-president.

Warren has demonstrated a steady rise in polling and support since she announced her campaign in January by first sweeping through the snowy reaches of rural, red Western Iowa, home of Rep. Steve King and me. This is where Donald Trump blew out Hillary Clinton by 20 points.

Clinton never showed up.

Warren attracted a crowd of some 300 people in Storm Lake that day. Aides had every visitor signed up on cellphones as they waited in line to enter. Mainly women over 50, all got their photo taken with Warren. They nodded their heads when she talked about the economy working for Wall Street and Washington but not for Main Street. Something was happening.

She brought an army of organizers, much of the state’s top caucus talent, with her. They stayed, and she has returned regularly with a populist message built on breaking up the huge ag conglomerates, Medicare for All, putting a 2% tax on wealth over $50 million, declaring war on lobbyists and going all-in on climate change.

Biden, by contrast, is just now ramping up staff in Iowa. He has been running in Iowa since 1988 and has a large reservoir of good will here. His campaign has been remote, and the poll reports Warren supporters with higher enthusiasm. He has yet to visit Storm Lake.

Warren came to the Polk County Steak Fry where 12,000 Democrats gathered in the rain last weekend in Des Moines calling for impeachment and itching for a fight. Joe Biden found himself fending off uncomfortable questions about his son’s work in Ukraine. And that’s what bugs the ordinary people I know in my meatpacking town of 15,000 where you take a shower after work: politics is about the gilded trading on each other’s power.

Warren pledges to turn it all inside out, summoning the spirit of Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt before tens of thousands on Washington Square. Those echoes have powerful appeal around here, too, not far from where the Populist Party convened with William Jennings Bryan in Omaha just before the turn of the 20th Century. Tom Harkin and Chuck Grassley cut their teeth on meatpacking and anti-trust.

Iowans are fed up with trade wars, big oil, a broken Medicaid system that sees nursing homes close, and a health insurance system dominated by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Rural hospitals are on the brink of shuttering, and mental health providers are closing. Farmers are sick of losing money and markets, and wish there was a way they could stop their soil from flowing down the river without going broke. They see the effects of extreme weather and want to do something about it. Warren addresses their concerns. She was reared in a town the size of Storm Lake not long after the Dust Bowl. I have seldom met a farmer who thought the packer paid him too much for a steer, or thought Bayer gave him a break on seed or herbicide. The admissions clerk at our hospital just shakes her head when you talk about the financial woes of working stiffs who can’t meet their deductibles. She knows that something needs to change.

Union workers in the key Midwestern swing states are seeing 20% production cutbacks because of trade wars. They came home in the midterm elections, from Iowa to Wisconsin to Michigan. They elected women, over concerns about health care.

My sister-in-law, a member of the Buena Vista County Democratic Central Committee, catching up on the news after a week out West, asked me:

“But is she too progressive?”

She likes Warren. She likes Medicare, but could Medicare for All sink Warren? Forty percent surveyed say they like it, another 18% are amenable, 8% don’t know. My sister-in-law is among the 63% of likely caucus-goers open to persuasion. She worries.

Can a female progressive populist win Wisconsin? Ask US Sen. Tammy Baldwin. A lesbian, no less, in a state of German Catholics and Lutherans.

Yeah, but the pain of Clinton’s defeat is so fresh in the memory. It creates a reticence that is real. Warren is convinced that her story will continue to attract voters steadily as it has, as people gain confidence in her.

Three-fourths of caucus-goers are not yet on board.

Biden’s backing eroded here over the summer. History tells us someone from the shadows will pop into the glare as John Kerry did: Pete Buttigieg, with a ton of money and a keen understanding of Midwest troubles from South Bend, remains well in the game at 9%. He went on a bus tour of rural towns just after the steak fry to good reviews. Kamala Harris says she is moving to Iowa (so did Chris Dodd). Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota jokes that she can see Iowa from her front porch. She knows the territory. Do Iowans connect with her talk of pragmatism? You betcha. She had a couple hundred during State Fair Week in Storm Lake, before Labor Day, and everyone liked her.

Those women (and some men) liked Warren back in January getting their selfies, too. She stays in touch. A Warren door-knocker hit my block Sunday, the first. Her rural coordinator was heading to door-knock in Wayne County in Southern Iowa, one of the poorest and reddest counties in the nation. Anyone can tell you that’s how you win Iowa, and maybe even change the health care system by firing up the people who need it most. She persists, and it is paying off so far.