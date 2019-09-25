Visit in Early

BY DOUG JOHNSON

Early had two out of town visitors last week who actually went out of their way to visit the town. My mother, Mary Johnson (Early resident) and I stopped at Crossroads Restaurant (owned by local Chris Mason) for breakfast. There was one other couple there at the time who had just ordered their breakfast. While mom and I were talking, they started playing a song on their phone. I’m thinking “wow, older people listening to a video off Facebook and have it turned up because they couldn’t hear it.” Come to find out, they were playing a folk song about Early.

Mary and Dan Johnson were making their annual trip from their summer home in Hayward, Wis. to their winter home in Sarasota, Fla. They have been making this pilgrimage for many years and had always wanted to visit Early. They were headed to Kansas City to visit a B-2 Stealth fighter pilot who is a friend of the family and made it a point to go out of their way on this trip to visit Early. Knowing sleepy little Early, you may wonder to yourself “why would anyone go out of their way to visit Early?”

Come to find out, rumor has it, a song was written about Early for its centennial celebration in 1982 by a folk musician named Greg Brown from Fairfield. I can’t confirm this but listening to the lyrics, I’m fairly certain that it describes Early and the surrounding farm fields. Mary and Dan are fans of folk music and attend a lot of folk festivals around Hayward, Wis. They follow a folk singer, Dan Subranek who plays in assorted venues in their home area. They mentioned that he generally sings the song Early as it is a fan favorite in northern Wisconsin. So much so that when he starts to sing it, many in the audience get up and start dancing the waltz to it.

We talked for a bit at the café with them. Shelly Julian, our waitress, kept us supplied with hot coffee while we talked. They remarked about how beautiful Sacred Heart church was, the other nice churches, quiet downtown and the peaceful ambiance of the town itself. We took a couple photos of Dan, his wife Mary and my mother Mary; even taking one in front of the Early Crossroads sign to share with friends back in Wisconsin. Within a few minutes, friends back in Wisconsin were remarking with excitement that Mary and Dan were physically in Early! Soon they were on their way south on Highway 71 after a few hugs goodbye with fond memories of a the quiet and peaceful town of Early.

Doug Johnson is from Dallas, Texas and was in the area for Buena Vista’s homecoming Saturday.