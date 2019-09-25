South O’Brien running back too much for Sioux Central

Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Tristan Wilson rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including scampers of 62, 68 and 11 yards to help South O’Brien stay unbeaten after a 42-16 win over Sioux Central last Friday night at Paullina.
Wilson ran for his 249 yards on 28 carries as South O’Brien finished with 382 yards rushing and 396 yards of total offense.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.