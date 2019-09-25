Sioux Central has tough day at OA-BCIG Invitational

Sioux Central participated in the OA-BCIG Invitational last Saturday and Rebels dropped four of five matches.

Sioux Central lost to OA-BCIG 22-20, 21-23, 15-8. Jenna Jessen led the team in hitting by going 13-for-18 with seven kills. Madielynn Mueller was 17-for-20 with six kills and Taylor Krager 14-for-16 with five kills. Kally Fahnlander was 15-for-15 with three kills.