Rebels take on Raptors at homecoming

Sioux Central is celebrating homecoming this week. Activities include powder puff football and volleyball today and class competition day on Thursday. The homecoming parade will be held on Main Street Sioux Rapids at 1:30 p.m. Friday followed by the pep assembly at Sioux Central High School. The booster club will host a tailgate meal starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Rebels football team kick-off vs. Ridge View at 7 p.m. Coronation of king and queen will be held at half time.

