Newell-Fonda tops Alta-Aurelia, falls to Pocahontas in TLC triangular

Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Newell-Fonda played in a Twin Lakes Conference triangular last Thursday in Pocahontas and the Mustangs came away with a pair of wins.
Newell-Fonda beat Alta-Aurelia 25-17, 25-12, 25-6. Megan Morenz led the team in hitting by going 21-for-24 with 13 kills. Macy Sievers was 13-for-14 with eight kills and Ella Larsen 10-for-12 with six kills. Mary Walker was 7-for-13 with three kills.
