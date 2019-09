Newell-Fonda scored 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away and beat Kingsley-PiersonĀ 45-8 in an 8-man district game last Friday at Kingsley.

Newell-Fonda took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter when Gabe Sievers hooked up with Aden Mahler for a 40-yard touchdown pass.