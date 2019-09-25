Newell-Fonda breaks even in four matches played at Carroll Tournament

Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Newell-Fonda participated in the Carroll Tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs broke even in four matches.
Newell-Fonda was defeated by Humboldt 21-16, 21-13. Macy Sievers went 5-for-7 in hitting with four kills. Ella Larsen was 8-for-11 with three kills. Megan Morenz was 12-for-16 with two kills and Naveah Lyman 14-for-14 with two kills.
